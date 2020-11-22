Sean Payton Calls Out Roddy White's Taysom Hill Tweet After Saints Beat Falcons

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Sean Payton kept the receipts.

After the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 in Sunday's NFC South showdown, Payton retweeted former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White's prediction that New Orleans didn't have a chance with Taysom Hill under center:

There was plenty of discussion about who would start at quarterback with Drew Brees sidelined, and Payton went with Hill, who had not started an NFL game as a QB, instead of Jameis Winston.

It paid off, as Hill threw for 233 yards without an interception and added 51 yards and two scores on the ground. The Saints, after leading only 10-9 at halftime, gradually pulled away in the second half—thanks largely to a strong defensive effort—and improved to 8-2 with a seventh straight win.

The two teams play again in 14 days, and there's a pretty good chance White, who last played in the NFL five years ago, won't make the same mistake twice.

If he does, Payton will be waiting with the retweet button.