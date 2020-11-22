Deshaun Watson, Texans CEO Cal McNair Met to Discuss Head Coach, GM Searches

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair reportedly met with Deshaun Watson for a recent dinner and consulted with him about the team's head coach and general manager searches, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, "McNair told ESPN that he welcomes Watson's input, respects his opinion and wants the star quarterback to be happy."

The Texans have a vacancy at head coach and general manager after firing Bill O'Brien midseason this year. Romeo Crennel has been serving as the interim head coach and Jack Easterby as the interim general manager in his stead.

McNair spoke to ESPN about his thought process on replacing both positions:

"I fully realize how important the general manager and head coach hires are for this organization. My goal is to hire great people who fit the Houston Texans. I want to build something that our fans, players and staff are proud of. It's OK to be under construction right now because every great organization goes through some tough phases, but I still strongly believe the future is very bright for this organization."

The Texans came into Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots just 2-7 on the season, with their playoff hopes all but extinguished. Nonetheless, the team has a superstar at quarterback in Watson, and optimizing his prime years and keeping him happy in Houston should be the organization's top priority.

O'Brien made some extremely questionable personnel decisions, including trading one of the best receivers in football, DeAndre Hopkins. Now, the next general manager will be tasked with surrounding Watson with more weapons.