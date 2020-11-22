    Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic to Receive Hawks Offer Sheet After Failed Bucks Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Dion Waiters (18) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly set to submit an offer sheet on free-agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the news, noting the Hawks feel "very, very good" about landing Bogdanovic, who is a restricted free agent. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported the Hawks are offering him a four-year, $72 million contract.

    The Sacramento Kings would have matching rights on Bogdanovic and may push Atlanta into agreeing to a sign-and-trade. The Kings previously had a sign-and-trade in place that would've sent Bogdanovic to the Milwaukee Bucks, but that deal fell apart because Bogdanovic had not come to terms to a contract with the Bucks.

    The NBA is investigating the Bucks and Kings for tampering because the reported deal was consummated before the beginning of the new league year, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    The Hawks have been among the most aggressive teams in free agency, agreeing to terms with Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn as they look to build a playoff-caliber roster. 

    Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season, his third in Sacramento. A solid floor-spacer and secondary distributor, Bogdanovic's free-agency interest is the latest evidence of how much teams value shooting. His contract is comparable to the five-year, $80 million deal that the Washington Wizards gave Davis Bertans.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Hawks can sign Bogdanovic into cap space, but they could also agree to a sign-and-trade with Sacramento. The Kings were set to land Donte DiVencenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova in the proposal from Milwaukee. 

    Sacramento could look for a young, cost-controlled piece in exchange for not matching Atlanta's offer sheet.

