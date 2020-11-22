    John Cena, Edge Thank The Undertaker Before Farewell at WWE Survivor Series

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Alerted 50m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Bray Wyatt is upended by his opponent, The Undertaker, at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. The WWE is set for its annual sports entertainment extravaganza Sunday, April 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. John Cena, the Undertaker, the Miz and the Bella Twins all have big matches on the show. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    John Cena and Edge issued a statements of gratitude toward The Undertaker ahead of his "final farewell" at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

    "30 years competing at the very pinnacle of any industry is unheard of. Let alone the wrestling industry which ages you in dogs’ years. I cannot stress that enough. We won’t see something like this again. I’ve had the pleasure of being a small part of that ride. Thanks Deadman," Edge said on Instagram

    Undertaker is set to make an appearance at the pay-per-view, which will ostensibly serve as his retirement ceremony. The Deadman has not appeared on WWE television since his well-received "Boneyard Match" against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

    While the possibility of a swerve exists, WWE has been pushing Undertaker's appearance as a genuine farewell after 30 years in the business. Undertaker made his first appearance in WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series, making this a perfect full-circle moment for his career.

    Taker himself has been building this up as a legitimate retirement, telling Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports he does not believe he'll ever compete inside the ring again.

    "You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince's thoughts and his conscience," Undertaker said. "A lot of times, they're not always on the same page. Vince's line is, 'You never say never.' But where I'm at, I don't see myself getting to a point where I'm going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I'm going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower. So yeah, I mean, I just don't see it. Not in the capacity where I'm going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that's a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      ⚰ Undertaker's actual farewell? 🔥 AEW needs Rosa vs. Baker 👊 WarGames losing its luster

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️

      We drop our predictions for tonight's match card

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report

      Wild Predictions for Survivor Series 😮

      These outcomes would stun WWE fans

      Wild Predictions for Survivor Series 😮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wild Predictions for Survivor Series 😮

      Donald Wood
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Likely Heel Face Turns at Survivor Series

      Several stars could change direction given the implications far beyond just Sunday

      Most Likely Heel Face Turns at Survivor Series
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Most Likely Heel Face Turns at Survivor Series

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report