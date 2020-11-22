John Cena, Edge Thank The Undertaker Before Farewell at WWE Survivor Series

Don Feria/Associated Press

John Cena and Edge issued a statements of gratitude toward The Undertaker ahead of his "final farewell" at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

"30 years competing at the very pinnacle of any industry is unheard of. Let alone the wrestling industry which ages you in dogs’ years. I cannot stress that enough. We won’t see something like this again. I’ve had the pleasure of being a small part of that ride. Thanks Deadman," Edge said on Instagram.

Undertaker is set to make an appearance at the pay-per-view, which will ostensibly serve as his retirement ceremony. The Deadman has not appeared on WWE television since his well-received "Boneyard Match" against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

While the possibility of a swerve exists, WWE has been pushing Undertaker's appearance as a genuine farewell after 30 years in the business. Undertaker made his first appearance in WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series, making this a perfect full-circle moment for his career.

Taker himself has been building this up as a legitimate retirement, telling Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports he does not believe he'll ever compete inside the ring again.

"You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince's thoughts and his conscience," Undertaker said. "A lot of times, they're not always on the same page. Vince's line is, 'You never say never.' But where I'm at, I don't see myself getting to a point where I'm going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I'm going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower. So yeah, I mean, I just don't see it. Not in the capacity where I'm going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that's a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now."

