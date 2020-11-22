NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Top Names on the Market

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cousins hasn't played in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals when he was with the Golden State Warriors. After signing with the Lakers in August 2019, he suffered a torn left ACL that caused him to miss all of last season. Still, when free agency began Friday, it didn't take long for ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to report that Cousins was getting "some early attention."

The 30-year-old Cousins has been a top center in the NBA when he's healthy, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that teams want to take a chance on him this offseason. Maybe he could end up back in Los Angeles, but there are also other potential destinations for the four-time All-Star.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that the Houston Rockets contacted Cousins' camp on Friday as they've been "exploring the big man market." The Rockets already agreed to a deal with forward/center Christian Wood (per Wojnarowski), but they could make their frontcourt even stronger by adding Cousins.

Another possible fit for Cousins? Maybe a return to Golden State. After the Warriors selected Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night, Monte Poole of NBC Sports reported that Golden State could still add another big man and that it was already targeting "at least four."

Cousins played only 38 games in his lone season with the Warriors in 2018-19 (eight of which came in the playoffs), but he fared well when he was on the court. And now, he could be a strong veteran presence to have around Wiseman, so it's a move that could make sense for both sides.

Prediction: Cousins signs with Warriors