NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Top Names on the Market

NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Top Names on the MarketNovember 22, 2020
As soon as the NBA free-agency negotiation period began Friday at 6 p.m. ET, reports started flying. It didn't take long for players and teams to agree to deals, and things didn't slow down on Saturday.
Many of the top players on the free-agent market are no longer available. And some who still are likely will be returning to their teams from this past season (i.e. Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brandon Ingram with the New Orleans Pelicans).
However, there are still solid players in the mix, and many teams still have spots to fill on their rosters prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.
Here are some of the latest rumors circulating about several top remaining free agents, along with predictions for where each will end up.
DeMarcus Cousins, C
Cousins hasn't played in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals when he was with the Golden State Warriors. After signing with the Lakers in August 2019, he suffered a torn left ACL that caused him to miss all of last season. Still, when free agency began Friday, it didn't take long for ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to report that Cousins was getting "some early attention."
The 30-year-old Cousins has been a top center in the NBA when he's healthy, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that teams want to take a chance on him this offseason. Maybe he could end up back in Los Angeles, but there are also other potential destinations for the four-time All-Star.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported that the Houston Rockets contacted Cousins' camp on Friday as they've been "exploring the big man market." The Rockets already agreed to a deal with forward/center Christian Wood (per Wojnarowski), but they could make their frontcourt even stronger by adding Cousins.
Another possible fit for Cousins? Maybe a return to Golden State. After the Warriors selected Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night, Monte Poole of NBC Sports reported that Golden State could still add another big man and that it was already targeting "at least four."
Cousins played only 38 games in his lone season with the Warriors in 2018-19 (eight of which came in the playoffs), but he fared well when he was on the court. And now, he could be a strong veteran presence to have around Wiseman, so it's a move that could make sense for both sides.
Prediction: Cousins signs with Warriors
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG
Early in the week, it seemed like Bogdanovic was heading to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the reported sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings ended up not taking place, as Bogdanovic didn't agree to go to the Bucks, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, and he became a restricted free agent instead.
Now, there have been rumors about where Bogdanovic will be headed. But none of them seem to mention a potential return to Sacramento, so the 28-year-old shooting guard may still be on the move.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported on Saturday that the Atlanta Hawks were "considered the favorites" to land Bogdanovic, although the Lakers were also pursuing a sign-and-trade deal for him. But that report came out before Los Angeles agreed to a deal to bring back shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (per The Athletic's Shams Charania), so perhaps that could affect its interest in Bogdanovic.
The Indiana Pacers were another team showing interest in Bogdanovic, according to James Ham of NBC Sports. However, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee later reported that the Pacers "aren't engaged" in a potential sign-and-trade deal with the Kings.
At this point, it's hard to tell where Bogdanovic will end up. But a deal with Atlanta would make sense, as the Hawks have been improving their roster this offseason and this would be another move that does that.
Prediction: Bogdanovic signs with Hawks
Hassan Whiteside, C
The Kings may lose Bogdanovic, but one player who they could potentially add in free agency is Whiteside.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "The Jump" on Friday that Sacramento may have interest in Whiteside (h/t Anderson), although Ham followed up with a tweet stating he is "not sure how serious the interest is." It's a move that could make sense, though, as Whiteside would provide a boost to the Kings' frontcourt and he'd be returning to the team that drafted him in 2010.
Outside of that, there haven't been many rumors about Whiteside's future over the past few days. The 31-year-old center is coming off a strong season with the Portland Trail Blazers in which he averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and an NBA-high 2.9 blocks in 67 games, so interest could pick up (if it hasn't already and just hasn't been reported).
It's possible that other teams will emerge as potential suitors. But it's also possible that Sacramento's interest in Whiteside will be enough for it to bring him back. The prediction here is that he'll join the Kings and help complement a young core that could take steps forward in 2020-21.
Prediction: Whiteside signs with Kings