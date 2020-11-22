NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Wall Trade, Gordon Hayward, More

0 of 3

It's been a wild week around the NBA. Some of the league's top stars requested trades. Various teams completed deals. The 2020 NBA draft took place Wednesday. And the free-agency negotiation period began Friday, with names quickly flying off the board as reports came out of many top players agreeing to contracts with teams.

Things aren't likely to slow down. There's not enough time for them to do so. The 2020-21 season is quickly approaching with a scheduled start date of Dec. 22. It won't be long before teams begin holding training camps, so they need to construct their rosters and get the right players in place over the next few weeks.

Where will the top remaining free agents go? Will any big names be involved in trades? We'll find out soon enough.

Here's some of the latest offseason buzz from around the NBA.