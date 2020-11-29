Mike Tyson's Next Fight: Best Opponents After Draw vs. Roy Jones Jr.November 29, 2020
Mike Tyson's return to boxing had fight fans going wild all throughout the lead-up to his bout with Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center on Saturday. In the aftermath of Iron Mike's draw, it doesn't seem like the former heavyweight champion is ready to head back into retirement.
At 54 years old, Tyson appeared in fantastic shape and showcased the speed and power punches that once made him one of the most feared fighters in the world.
The only question remaining is who Tyson could line up for his next exhibition.
Here's a few potential cards that would excite the sport all over again.
Lennox Lewis
Lennox Lewis already famously took down Tyson in June 2002 with an eighth-round knockout to retain the WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.
What would a rematch look like nearly 20 years later?
The Tyson fight marked the penultimate bout of Lewis' professional career. He followed up the victory with his final event in June 2003, defeating Vitali Klitschko and defending his titles one final time.
Now 55, the former champion has already renewed the intrigue between him and Tyson by calling Iron Mike a "one-dimensional fighter" during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in mid-November.
"I went up to spar with him after the junior world championship where I won a gold medal and his team were saying I didn't box the best guy." Lewis said (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse). "... Then we fought and he was just the same guy I met when we were 14 or 15."
Those comments might be all the incentive Tyson needs to sign on to a rematch with Lewis.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier announced his retirement from UFC after falling to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 and has a pretty cozy job as a broadcaster for the company.
Maybe an exhibition with Tyson changes those plans.
After the success of the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight in 2017—as well as talk of a potential McGregor-Manny Pacquiao bout—another MMA/boxing crossover event might be in the best interest of both parties.
Cormier is a trained kickboxer, so putting on the gloves wouldn't be too foreign to him.
Whether it's worth risking at 41 years old is an entirely different question Cormier would need to answer before this could go any further.
Evander Holyfield
As soon as Tyson announced he was back, a third fight with Evander Holyfield became the ultimate talking point.
Tyson infamously bit a chunk of Holyfield's ear off during a rematch against Holyfield in 1997, starting a brawl in the arena. Tyson, of course, was disqualified, and the two boxing stars haven't faced off since. But Iron Mike has already signaled a willingness to end that drought if Holyfield is up for it.
Speaking to Westwood One's Jim Gray in early November, Tyson said he'd "love to do it."
"That's always something that we can do if the people want it," Tyson said. "If it's pragmatic enough."
Holyfield ended his career with a victory against Brian Nielsen in 2011 and hasn't returned to the ring since.
The 58-year-old has a few years on Tyson, but the chance to get back at one of his longtime rivals might just wash away any of the trepidations that come with getting back into the sport.