Mike Tyson's Next Fight: Best Opponents After Draw vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Mike Tyson's return to boxing had fight fans going wild all throughout the lead-up to his bout with Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center on Saturday. In the aftermath of Iron Mike's draw, it doesn't seem like the former heavyweight champion is ready to head back into retirement.

At 54 years old, Tyson appeared in fantastic shape and showcased the speed and power punches that once made him one of the most feared fighters in the world.

The only question remaining is who Tyson could line up for his next exhibition.

Here's a few potential cards that would excite the sport all over again.