Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao's Manager Audie Attar Thinks the Two Will Fight

Conor McGregor already tried to take down one of boxing's greatest fighters in a bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Now he might have his eyes set on another of the sport's stars: Manny Pacquiao.

Audie Attar, who represents both McGregor and Pacquiao, believes the two will sign a contract at some point.

"That is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it," Attar told Bloomberg TV (h/t ESPN Ringside). "And there seems to be an interest from fans all around the world."

Pacquiao, 41, last fought in July 2019, defeating Keith Thurman via split decision only six months after a unanimous-decision victory over Adrien Broner.

McGregor, meanwhile, is training to come out of retirement to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch of UFC 178—which McGregor won with a technical knockout (punches) less than two minutes into the first round. The effort earned McGregor the performance of the night and put him on a path to claim the interim UFC featherweight title less than a year later.

Six years after taking down Poirier, McGregor will look to repeat the achievement at UFC 257 on January 23.

If successful, McGregor, 32, will have plenty of options available for his next bout.

That could very well lead him back into the boxing ring, where Pacquiao awaits.