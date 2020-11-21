    Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao's Manager Audie Attar Thinks the Two Will Fight

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020
    Alerted 43m ago in the B/R App

    Conor McGregor arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor already tried to take down one of boxing's greatest fighters in a bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Now he might have his eyes set on another of the sport's stars: Manny Pacquiao.

    Audie Attar, who represents both McGregor and Pacquiao, believes the two will sign a contract at some point. 

    "That is a fight we are definitely going to make because both fighters want it," Attar told Bloomberg TV (h/t ESPN Ringside). "And there seems to be an interest from fans all around the world." 

    Pacquiao, 41, last fought in July 2019, defeating Keith Thurman via split decision only six months after a unanimous-decision victory over Adrien Broner. 

    McGregor, meanwhile, is training to come out of retirement to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch of UFC 178—which McGregor won with a technical knockout (punches) less than two minutes into the first round. The effort earned McGregor the performance of the night and put him on a path to claim the interim UFC featherweight title less than a year later. 

    Six years after taking down Poirier, McGregor will look to repeat the achievement at UFC 257 on January 23. 

    If successful, McGregor, 32, will have plenty of options available for his next bout. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That could very well lead him back into the boxing ring, where Pacquiao awaits. 

    Related

      Golovkin and DAZN working on revised contract ahead of Dec. return

      Golovkin and DAZN working on revised contract ahead of Dec. return
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Golovkin and DAZN working on revised contract ahead of Dec. return

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook

      Canelo Alvarez – Callum Smith To Go Down At Alamodome December 19th.

      Canelo Alvarez – Callum Smith To Go Down At Alamodome December 19th.
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo Alvarez – Callum Smith To Go Down At Alamodome December 19th.

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Errol Spence Jr: “This Is One Of The Best I’ve Ever Felt, I’m Going To Make An Impactful statement”

      Errol Spence Jr: “This Is One Of The Best I’ve Ever Felt, I’m Going To Make An Impactful statement”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Errol Spence Jr: “This Is One Of The Best I’ve Ever Felt, I’m Going To Make An Impactful statement”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      McGregor signs for UFC return, Pacquiao fight back on shelf

      McGregor signs for UFC return, Pacquiao fight back on shelf
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      McGregor signs for UFC return, Pacquiao fight back on shelf

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook