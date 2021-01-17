    Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray out for Saints vs. Buccaneers with Injuries

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 17, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quadriceps) have been ruled inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

    Hill joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017. He's filled numerous roles for the team ever since, including quarterback, running back, pass-catcher and special teams ace.

    The 30-year-old, who signed a two-year, $21 million contract with the Saints last April, received an opportunity to take more snaps on a regular basis when starter Drew Brees suffered 11 rib fractures and a collapsed lung during a pair of games in November, forcing him to go on injured reserve.

    The Saints went 3-1 with Hill as the starter.

    Brees figures to take all of the snaps at quarterback now, as the Saints don't have a clear replacement for Hill's offensive packages. Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Jameis Winston should be the clear backup to Brees sans Hill.

    Murray, 30, rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns as Alvin Kamara's backup this season. With Kamara expected to handle the majority of the work out of the backfield regardless, and Ty Montgomery available to take some snaps, New Orleans shouldn't be overly burdened by the loss of Murray. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Henne, Chiefs Beat Browns Despite Mahomes' Injury

      Backup QB Chad Henne took over after Mahomes left with concussion as KC advances to AFC Championship

      Henne, Chiefs Beat Browns Despite Mahomes' Injury
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Henne, Chiefs Beat Browns Despite Mahomes' Injury

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Leaves Game with Concussion

      Patrick Mahomes exited game after a scary hit in the third quarter

      Mahomes Leaves Game with Concussion
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Leaves Game with Concussion

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Coaches Don’t Want Houston Job

      ‘It’s gone from the least desirable head coaching job to the most undesirable head coaching job in the NFL’ (Schefter)

      Coaches Don’t Want Houston Job
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Coaches Don’t Want Houston Job

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Deshaun Might Be Done in HOU

      ‘Growing sense’ in Texans organization Watson has played his last snap for the team (Schefter)

      Deshaun Might Be Done in HOU
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun Might Be Done in HOU

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report