Celtics' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Tristan Thompson Contract

After trading Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers and losing Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets in free agency, the Boston Celtics have retooled their frontcourt by signing Tristan Thompson to a two-year deal worth $19 million, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

The roster turnover in Boston is significant, if not exactly a remodel of the starting lineup.

Here's a look at how the top of the depth chart looks two days in free agency:

PG: Kemba Walker, Jeff Teague

Walker, Jeff SG : Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith

: Marcus Smart, Aaron SF: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams

Brown, Grant Williams PF: Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye

C: Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis

Walker, Brown and Tatum remain the defining trio on the Celtics' roster while Smart is able to step in and provide productive minutes in just about any situation.

The team also gets a bit younger with first-round picks Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard. Both college stars are capable of playing on-ball, creating off the dribble and spot-up shooting. How quickly they are able to develop into regular contributors in the league may become a determining factor in Boston's season.

Hayward and Kanter combined to average nearly 26 points per game last season.

Thompson, meanwhile, averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game by himself while Teague poured in 10.9 points per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20.

The duo should be able to make up for the loss of Hayward and Kanter if they can play to their respective averages.

That should make the Celtics a contender in the Eastern Conference once again as they look for their first NBA title since 2008.