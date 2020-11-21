LeBron James Ultra-Rare 1-of-1 Jersey Card Could Auction for over $100K

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There's lucky, and then there's pulling a one-of-a-kind LeBron James jersey card from a box of the 2019-20 Panini Immaculate Premium Edition.

One lucky fan did just that at a "live break" event hosted by Jaspy's Case Breaks shop in Hermosa Beach, California, on Thursday, per TMZ Sports:

"Each individual box runs about $2,500—and contains ONE pack with SIX cards. High stakes card collecting!!!

"Jaspy's was hosting an event where collectors could buy rights to cards based on an NBA team -- for example, you could buy the Houston Rockets for $100 and any card pulled featuring a player on the Rockets would belong to you.

"Huge upside, but if the pack contains no Rockets players, you get nothing. Get it? Great. In this case, a collector purchased the rights to the Lakers cards for $70—and man, BEST $70 INVESTMENT EVER!!"

Per that report, experts believe that the fan could potentially sell off the card at auction for over $100,000. Talk about a return on investment. The fan has already received offers in the $50,000-$75,000 range.