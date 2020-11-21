NBA Rumors: Latest on Gordon Hayward to Hornets, James Harden Trade Buzz, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NBA free agency is in full swing, and the opening night of activity didn't disappoint. While there's still no resolution on Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers did make a big move by bringing in reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montezl Harrell.

Joe Harris re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets, Justin Holiday re-signed with the Indiana Pacers and Christian Wood joined the Houston Rockets.

While this year's free-agent class isn't a particularly star-studded group—aside from Davis, of course—some notable names still remain available. With the trade market included, we could see some significant action in the coming days.

Here, we'll examine some of the latest rumors from Day 2 of free agency.