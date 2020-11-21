Report: NBA Players Who Opt Out of 2020-21 Season Must Notify Teams by Dec. 1

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association reportedly agreed to a deadline date for players to opt out of the 2020-21 season Saturday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, players must inform teams and the league of their decision not to play by Dec. 1.

Charania noted that any player who elects not to play "will be prohibited from signing a contract for which 2020-21 season is covered."

The NBA adopted an opt-out deadline prior to last season's restart in July for anyone who had concerns about playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of nine players wound up using the option. Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo initially planned to sit out because he didn't feel comfortable, but wound up reconsidering his decision.

The Dec. 1 deadline comes exactly three weeks before the league and union's agreed-upon start date for the 2020-21 season.

All 30 teams will play a 72-game schedule in home markets. The Toronto Raptors are relocating to Tampa, Florida, to begin the season after the Canadian government denied their request to host games at Scotiabank Arena.