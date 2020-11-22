Quick Takes on Undertaker at WWE Survivor Series, Baker vs. Rosa, WarGames, Mor

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although the Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view will have a heavy focus on Raw vs. SmackDown, the bigger story is that soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is set to give what is being billed as his "final farewell" to the WWE Universe.

The timing couldn't be more appropriate with the event marking 30 years to the day from when he debuted as The Deadman. After all the false retirements he's had over the years, it remains to be seen whether he will actually call it a career during his speech on Sunday night.

The November classic has traditionally been preceded by NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night prior dating back to 2017. However, as announced on this week's episode of NXT, WarGames will instead be taking place this year in early December and will feature two matches inside the double cage, which could be seen by some as overkill.

Wednesday's fantastic NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley could only be rivaled by Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women's World Championship over on AEW Dynamite. The thrilling bout ended with Britt Baker costing Rosa the title and kickstarting a feud that could serve as a big boost to AEW's fledgling women's division.

This installment of Quick Takes will explore whether Survivor Series is indeed the end of the road for The Phenom, Murphy's babyface potential on SmackDown, why Will Hobbs joining Team Taz was a necessary move for his career, and more.