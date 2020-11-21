NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible John Wall Trade, Blake Griffin and More

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA trade winds are ramping up as the initial frenzy of free agency begins to take shape. While there are plenty of deals being signed and mulled over, several teams are looking to deal some big names before the NBA season tips off in a little over a month.

With teams looking to either improve their roster or cap situation, the time to swing a trade is now, and that has resulted in some big names entering the rumor mill.

The Washington Wizards and John Wall are apparently not getting along. The Detroit Pistons are down a suitor for Blake Griffin as they continue to rebuild their frontcourt, and John Collins could be the odd man out in Atlanta.

Whether any or all of those players wind up getting traded remains to be seen, but it's the trade talk that makes the NBA offseason the best in pro sports.