WWE SmackDown Ratings Up with Reigns-McIntyre Survivor Series Contract Signing

Ratings were up for Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox, which was the go-home show prior to Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.215 million viewers this week in the overnight ratings, which was an increase from last week's 2.142 million. SmackDown also did a 0.6 rating in the 18-to-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 2 for the night.

The most notable segment of the night was the contract signing between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Drew McIntyre for their match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

While McIntyre was intense and took an all-business approach, Reigns was somewhat flippant and dismissive of Drew as a threat. Reigns also made it clear that he was the top dog in WWE, with McIntyre being only secondary.

The main event of SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan make his return a few weeks after losing to Jey Uso. Uso then attacked him after the match at the behest of Reigns.

Bryan got his revenge with a clean victory over Uso, who must now regroup for Sunday, as he is part of the SmackDown men's elimination match team.

Another key match on SmackDown saw Murphy defeat his former mentor, Seth Rollins, with Rey, Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio looking on from outside the ring.

Also, the SmackDown Survivor Series women's elimination match team was finalized, with Adam Pearce selecting Bayley and Natalya then beating Tamina Snuka to earn the final spot.

Additional Survivor Series build included Raw Women's champion Asuka and SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks cutting promos on each other before Carmella showed up and attacked The Boss from behind again.

WWE built toward Raw Tag Team champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Street Profits as well by having the teams join forces in a win over Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in an eight-man tag team match.

