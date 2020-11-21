NBA Draft Grades 2020: Scores for Overall Results, Trades and Team Decisions

0 of 4

Steve Reed/Associated Press

The dust has now settled on the 2020 NBA draft, which took place Wednesday night, nearly five months later than originally scheduled. As teams now shift their focus to free agency and further construct their rosters for the 2020-21 season, the prospects who were drafted will prepare for their rookie NBA season.

At the top of the draft, things went as expected. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards went No. 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, center James Wiseman went No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors and point guard LaMelo Ball went No. 3 to the Charlotte Hornets. After that? There were trades, surprises and more on an exciting draft night.

While each team made the decisions it believed would help them the most, some appeared to have fared better than others. Of course, we won't know for sure until we see how these rookies develop in the years to come. However, we can project which teams likely did the best in this year's draft.

Here are grades for each team's draft, followed by a closer look at several teams that fared the best.