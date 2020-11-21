Pat Connaughton, Bucks Agree to New 2-Year, $8.3M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Shooting guard Pat Connaughton is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year contract worth $8.3 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal reportedly includes a player option for the 2021-22 season.

Connaughton averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33.1 percent behind the arc.

The 41st overall pick in the 2015 draft out of Notre Dame, Connaughton is still working to develop a rhythm in the NBA.

A noted three-point specialist in college—where he shot 42.3 percent behind the arc as a senior—Connaughton averages 34.4 percent from distance in his NBA career.

Milwaukee believes he's on the verge of a breakthrough and is keeping their 20-minutes-per-game player on the roster for at least another season. Now 27 years old and on his second NBA team, Connaughton could serve as an X-factor on a Bucks team with title aspirations if he's able to rediscover his shot.

If not, he still serves as a viable option to eat up minutes when needed and his familiarity in head coach Mike Budenholzer's system makes him a worthy asset.

At a little more than $8 million over two years, it's a low-risk, high-reward move for a team still looking to keep superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo satisfied with the direction of the franchise.