NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Russell Westbrook Trade, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After declining his $34 million player option for 2020-21 with the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward has made it known where he'd like to go next. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Hayward's "preferred destination" is the Indiana Pacers, which is a move that would require a sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics.

If that deal goes through, Hayward would receive a contract in the range of four years and $100 million, per Stein. But Boston and Indiana may not be on the same page regarding a potential trade. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported that the Pacers have offered center Myles Turner and forward Doug McDermott in exchange for Hayward, while the Celtics want Turner and either forward T.J. Warren or guard Victor Oladipo.

Hayward would provide a big boost to Indiana's lineup, assuming he stays healthy. The 30-year-old forward had a bounce-back 2019-20 season with Boston, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games. But how much will the Pacers be willing to give up, especially considering they're currently a contender in the Eastern Conference?

The New York Knicks could also remain in pursuit of Hayward, per Stein, as they have salary-cap space but have "held firm on lower figures than Indiana's." However, Stein reported that new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a "huge admirer" of Hayward and that the team may be willing to offer a longer deal than the two-year contract it initially wanted to give him.

Either way, it seems likely that Hayward's time in Boston could be over. After spending seven years with the Utah Jazz to begin his career, Hayward spent three seasons with the Celtics (although he played only five minutes in his first season with the team due to a serious ankle injury he suffered in his first game).