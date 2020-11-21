NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Russell Westbrook Trade, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward, Russell Westbrook Trade, MoreNovember 21, 2020
It didn't take long for top free agents to start agreeing to deals with teams on Friday night. But that was only the beginning. There are sure to be plenty more transactions in the days and weeks to come leading up to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season on Dec. 22.
And while it's not a star-studded free-agent market this offseason, there could still be some big names on the move via trades. Rumors continue to circulate about potential deals that may take place, and those situations will need to continue to be monitored moving forward.
With free agency now underway, here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
Hayward Wants to Go to Indiana
After declining his $34 million player option for 2020-21 with the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward has made it known where he'd like to go next. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Hayward's "preferred destination" is the Indiana Pacers, which is a move that would require a sign-and-trade deal with the Celtics.
If that deal goes through, Hayward would receive a contract in the range of four years and $100 million, per Stein. But Boston and Indiana may not be on the same page regarding a potential trade. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported that the Pacers have offered center Myles Turner and forward Doug McDermott in exchange for Hayward, while the Celtics want Turner and either forward T.J. Warren or guard Victor Oladipo.
Hayward would provide a big boost to Indiana's lineup, assuming he stays healthy. The 30-year-old forward had a bounce-back 2019-20 season with Boston, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 52 games. But how much will the Pacers be willing to give up, especially considering they're currently a contender in the Eastern Conference?
The New York Knicks could also remain in pursuit of Hayward, per Stein, as they have salary-cap space but have "held firm on lower figures than Indiana's." However, Stein reported that new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is a "huge admirer" of Hayward and that the team may be willing to offer a longer deal than the two-year contract it initially wanted to give him.
Either way, it seems likely that Hayward's time in Boston could be over. After spending seven years with the Utah Jazz to begin his career, Hayward spent three seasons with the Celtics (although he played only five minutes in his first season with the team due to a serious ankle injury he suffered in his first game).
Latest on Houston's Potential Westbrook, Harden Trades
Rumors have swirled all week about Russell Westbrook and James Harden wanting to be traded from the Houston Rockets. Currently, both are still with the team. But could that change before the start of the season?
Although Westbrook is still with the Rockets, that doesn't mean they haven't had discussions with other teams. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Friday that Houston had discussed a deal with the Orlando Magic that would have brought forward Aaron Gordon to the Rockets. After that trade didn't happen, Houston went out and agreed to a three-year $41 million deal with forward Christian Wood, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, interest in Westbrook has been "lukewarm, at best," while the Rockets have indicated that they're not just looking to dump the All-Star point guard's salary (he's set to make $132 million over the next three seasons) and that has "further eroded the market." Westbrook is coming off his first season in Houston, during which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 57 games.
As for Harden, the Rockets have been "reluctant to fully engage" in trade discussions regarding the former NBA MVP, per Mannix, who added that the team is unlikely to trade the shooting guard without first dealing Westbrook. Harden has spent the past eight seasons in Houston, winning the league scoring title in each of the past three.
So for now, Westbrook and Harden are staying with the Rockets. But perhaps that could change quickly if the market for the former heats up in the near future.
Wall Requesting Trade from Wizards
One player whose name was mentioned in Westbrook trade rumors? Washington Wizards point guard John Wall. And although the 30-year-old doesn't appear to be heading to Houston, he may not be in Washington for much longer after all.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday night that Wall has "made it clear he wants [a] trade out of Washington to happen." Wall has spent his entire NBA career (which began in the 2010-11 season) with the Wizards, but he hasn't played in a game since Dec. 26, 2018, due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon.
If Wall can get healthy, it's possible he could return to being a strong player. He is a five-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection who can score at a high rate and be an elite playmaker.
However, not only has Wall been injured, but he still has three seasons remaining on his four-year, $171 million contract (the last of which is a player option for 2022-23). So any team interested in trading for him would be taking on a large salary.
It's unclear which teams could potentially have interest in trading for Wall, but that could change if he continues to push to be moved as we get closer to the start of the 2020-21 season.