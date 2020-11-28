Tyson vs. Jones Jr.: Tale of Tape, Fight Records and More for Both Boxers

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Sure, a fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. would have been better in the 1990s, but any time two sporting legends decide to run things back is a win for fans everywhere.

The pair will square off in an exhibition match on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles with bragging rights on the line since they never fought each other during their careers.

Here is a look at some of the key information and a prediction.

All of the tale of the tape information is from each fighter's BoxRec profile.

Tale of the Tape

Mike Tyson

Career: 1985-2005

Record: 50-6 with 44 KOs

Height: 5'10"

Reach: 71"

Longest win streak: 36 (March 1985 through February 1990)

Roy Jones Jr.

Career: 1989-2018

Record: 66-9 with 47 KOs

Height: 5'11"

Reach: 74"

Longest win streak: 34 (May 1989 through November 1996)

Prediction

Any prediction needs to take into account that Tyson is 54 and Jones is 51.

Breaking down what they did in their careers decades ago doesn't provide as much insight as it normally would, and it is tough to point to speed one way or the other. After all, Jones' combination of athleticism and power stood out during his prime, and his reach advantage could help that speed come into play as he attempts to unleash a flurry of punches or combination moves.

Still, it is surely wrong to assume the speed will still be that impressive at this stage.

The thought here is power will be the difference in this one. Tyson is one of the most powerful fighters in boxing history and was more of a heavyweight than Jones was during their respective careers.

Tyson could also bring the speed, but a few strong right hooks may do the trick in this one. He certainly looked like he is capable of landing those in some of the workout videos he posted to social media leading up to the bout.

Look for Iron Mike to strike with a few of his patented punches and earn the victory via a sixth-round stoppage.