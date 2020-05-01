53-Year-Old Mike Tyson Looks Impressive in Workout Video Posted on Twitter

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 2, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Former heavy weight boxer Mike Tyson attends USTA 19th Annual Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson may be 53 years old, but he's still on the list of the most terrifying-looking people on the planet.

Case in point: He's retained some of the speed and power that made him the most feared fighter in the world during the 1980s, as evidenced by this five-second clip:

Former NBA player and basketball analyst Rex Chapman provided an accurate response:

And ESPN Los Angeles offered an interesting debate question:

The price may never be high enough for some people to fight Tyson, who won his first 37 professional fights (33 by knockout or TKO). He had nine successful title defenses from 1987-89 before losing in an upset to Buster Douglas in 1990.

Iron Mike finished 50-6 with 44 knockouts and two no-contests for his career, which ended in 2005.

Video Play Button

