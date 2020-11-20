Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $21M Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Forward Rodney Hood is re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Blazers last season after working his way back from an Achilles injury in 2018-19. Hood averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.5 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.