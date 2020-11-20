    Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree to New 2-Year, $21M Contract

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Forward Rodney Hood is re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    The 28-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Blazers last season after working his way back from an Achilles injury in 2018-19. Hood averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.5 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

