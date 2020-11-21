Roman Reigns Unstoppable Heel, Murphy's Biggest Win, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Best of The Best was the tagline given to Survivor Series 2020, and WWE set up that monumental promise with clashes between these Raw and SmackDown champions. The November 20 edition of the blue brand sold the night as a special showcase of the elite.

No one sold that more than Roman Reigns, who ran down Drew McIntyre in an unforgettable promo that defined the barrier between them. The Tribal Chief showed why he is WWE's top heel while The Scottish Psychopath was glad to be WWE's top face in opposition.

The show also set up the final members for Team SmackDown's women's and men's teams. Neither look to be well developed thanks to unnecessarily rushed booking. However, the stars have aligned for some potentially great matches.

Outside of Survivor Series, Murphy had his own personal defining match to win. He battled Seth Rollins, the man that molded him then manipulated him. In a huge victory, he took down The Messiah to begin forging his own path.

The main event saw Daniel Bryan fight Jey Uso in a personal battle. The Planet's Champion pushed Uso to his limit in order to set himself up for future title opportunities deservedly on the horizon.

This was a big night for SmackDown and the future of WWE. The best segments built toward the future, even beyond Survivor Series, while the worst showed once more that WWE is struggling to keep stories pushing forward.