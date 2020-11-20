Goran Dragic Jokes Jimmy Butler Pressured Him into Signing New Heat Contract

Kim Klement/Associated Press

It turns out Goran Dragic had a pretty solid reason for returning to the Miami Heat as a free agent: Jimmy Butler jokingly suggested he'd attack him if he didn't.

Dragic announced his decision to re-sign with the Heat in a tweet posted one minute after free agency opened at 6 p.m. EST on Friday. He'll reportedly earn $18 million over two years, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

But it wasn't the money that kept him in Miami. It was a phone call from Butler, per Reynolds:

That wasn't the only tactic the Heat took with the guard. Miami also placed billboards in Dragic's hometown in Slovenia encouraging him to return to the team:

While the team's method was a great look, it seems Butler's approach was more effective.