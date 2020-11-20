NBA Rumors: Ex-Lakers C DeMarcus Cousins 'Getting Some Early Attention' in FA

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season because of a torn ACL, DeMarcus Cousins reportedly is getting looks from teams at the start of free agency.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins is "getting some early attention" since free agency kicked off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Cousins is a free agent for the third straight offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019 after spending the previous season with the Golden State Warriors.

One month after joining the Lakers, Cousins injured his knee during a workout and tests confirmed a torn ACL. The four-time All-Star was waived by Los Angeles in February to create a roster spot for Markieff Morris.

Injuries have been a significant problem for Cousins since the 2017-18 season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. He tore his Achilles during a Jan. 26, 2018 game against the Houston Rockets.

After sitting out 46 games the following season, Cousins made his debut for the Warriors on Jan. 18, 2019. He averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games.

Given the amount of time that Cousins has missed over the past three years, any interested team will likely be able to sign him on a cheap short-term contract.

If Cousins can return anywhere near the All-Star form he showed 2015-18, he could be one of the biggest free-agent bargains this offseason.