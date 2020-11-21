What If Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return at Survivor Series?

WWE

WWE needs some Brock Lesnar as it heads into the 2020 edition of Survivor Series.

It seems like an odd thing to say on first pass. Drew McIntyre continues to enjoy an amazing run as the top champion on Raw. Roman Reigns has come into his own as the big bad of SmackDown while holding a title he probably shouldn't lose any time soon.

And Lesnar has been off doing...whatever it is the Beast Incarnate does when he's not in some sort of ring or cage opposite some violent opposition. It has been blatantly clear he and/or WWE have low-key held him out of action during this odd audience-less era because let's face it—Lesnar should be reserved for big events and live crowds that can massively pop when his music hits.

But we're on to WrestleMania season, folks.

We're certainly not back in the realm of fully-packed arenas by any means. And WWE hasn't had a problem not having Lesnar for other big events like SummerSlam.

But this Survivor Series, in particular, could use a Lesnar bump from a sheer logistics standpoint.

This is looking at the main event, especially, where, the "champion vs. champion" gimmick will pit McIntyre against Reigns. Call it a nobody wins match because neither guy can really afford to take a loss and both guys could use an opponent like Lesnar to fight for the duration of Mania season.

McIntyre just got his title back from a way-too-long feud with Randy Orton that resulted in some title hot potato for no discernable reason. He can't really afford to lose again and look weak, even if it is at the hands of Reigns.

And as for Reigns, his heel work has exceeded all expectations to the point he probably shouldn't lose again for the next six-plus months. It's funny how fans hated when that happened not too long ago, but the fact they would embrace it now just speaks to how great of a job he's doing.

That's where Lesnar enters the picture as an interesting hypothetical solution. If he interferes and costs one guy or the other the match, it's not just a get-out-of-jail-free card—it's a way to build up a broad mainstream feud that culminates in a WrestleMania main event.

Does it matter which guy Lesnar would feud with? Not really. There's plenty of juice in playing Lesnar against Reigns with Paul Heyman desperately floating in the middle trying to calm the two down. Reigns eventually putting Lesnar down again would just make him that much more dominant and make it all the more impressive when he eventually loses to another star WWE builds up in the background (Big E, maybe?).

But fans know all too well there is plenty of bad blood left between McIntyre and Lesnar, too. The current top champion of Raw, after all, had the entirety of last year's Royal Rumble built around his headhunting Lesnar before he eventually dethroned him at WrestleMania 36.

Lensar coming back to fittingly headhunt McIntyre and get some revenge is the sort of story that just writes itself. And one could argue Raw's champion needs it a little more than Reigns because there just aren't that many interesting challengers left to his title after that extended feud with Orton.

And again—the Heyman factor. More Heyman on WWE programming is a good thing and if Lesnar and McIntyre feuding means he's on the mic for Lesnar and Reigns twice a week, everybody wins. And his bouncing back and forth between the two could certainly hint at the two eventually linking up for a match down the line, anyway.

Either way, it's not hard to see why Survivor Series might be the sweet spot for a seemingly inevitable Lesnar return. It beats the tar out of one of the guys in the main event taking a loss and it's almost endlessly more interesting than say, Reigns picking up a win because an Uso brother interfered, only for McIntrye never to get a shot at revenge.

Really, some of the above speaks to the problems of the sometimes silly themed pay-per-view Survivor Series in the first place. But Lesnar is one heck of a solution to pretty much any problem and this classifies as another.

While we could get into the conversation about part-timers coming back and eating time that could go to full-time guys and Superstars WWE wants to build up, this year has been spent largely doing just that. McIntyre was anointed and Reigns finally went heel. The big absence for Lesnar makes his return all the more exciting and is a surefire way to keep helping along both guys—and helping along the Superstars that will eventually dethrone them.

Granted, this Lesnar return happening would have likely been given away by now because WWE doesn't seem too great at keeping secrets like that often anymore. But were he to make a quick showcase of disrupting the main event and standing tall with both titles as the show faded to black, well, that's one way to get fans to tune in to both Raw and SmackDown consistently in the following weeks.