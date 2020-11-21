UFC 255 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Figueiredo vs. Perez

0 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The UFC rolls out its penultimate pay-per-view offering of 2020 with a card headlined by two flyweight title fights, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez fighting for the belt on the men's side.

It's Figueiredo's first official title defense after beating Joseph Benavidez twice for the championship vacated by Henry Cejudo. While Triple C has ridden off into the sunset of retirement for now, the Brazilian has established himself as the man to beat.

The bout was initially scheduled to feature former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but a torn bicep forced him out of the fight and afforded Perez the new opportunity.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her dominance over the women's flyweight division. She has yet to lose a fight at 125 pounds, but Jennifer Maia is going to try to break that streak riding the momentum from a win over Joanne Calderwood in her last appearance.

Here's a look at the complete card, with the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.