NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Gordon Hayward Sign-and-Trade, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star scorer James Harden is the biggest name potentially available on the trade market. He has made his desire to leave the organization quite clear, and according to ESPN's Chris Mannix, teams have been "probing" Houston about acquiring him.

However, dealing for Harden might not be as simple as making the Rockets a lucrative offer. Per Mannix, Houston doesn't want to move Harden without also having a trade lined up for Russell Westbrook.

"The Rockets will engage on Westbrook but interest for the All-Star guard has been lukewarm, at best," Mannix wrote. "...It’s unlikely Houston deals Harden without having a landing spot for Westbrook, which could prove exceedingly difficult."

It makes sense that Houston would want to deal both Harden and Westbrook in the same offseason. If Harden is gone, the Rockets are unlikely to remain contenders in the Western Conference. Moving him would likely signal the start of a rebuild, and there's little reason to keep Westbrook around for that.

Like Harde, Westbrook "wants out of Houston," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.