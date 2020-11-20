WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 20November 21, 2020
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 20
Sunday is WWE Survivor Series, which means Friday's SmackDown show was the last chance that management had to fill up the teams for the blue brand.
Going into the show, the women's team had two open spots and the men's team had one. Who qualified to join the SmackDown brand at Survivor Series?
Drew McIntyre headed to SmackDown for the second week in a row. This time he was there to sign a contract for his match against Roman Reigns.
Daniel Bryan returned to action to get revenge on Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso took him out a few weeks ago with a brutal attack. Buddy Murphy took on Seth Rollins.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's SmackDown.
The New Day and Street Profits vs. Ziggler, Roode, Corbin and Zayn
SmackDown opened with The Street Profits in the new and improved champion's lounge. They make some jokes about The Undertaker and Big W shows up in a sombrero doing an impression of Taker. Big E talks some trash about how The New Day will beat them and they say they will knock the Jamaican accent back into Kofi Kingston.
When we go live to the arena, Xavier Woods and Kingston head to the ring. They do their best Undertaker impression until Sami Zayn comes out and says they shouldn't be making jokes. He said the only reason Taker is retiring is because he knows Zayn owes him some payback.
Corbin came down and said they don't belong on his show and ordered them to leave. Before they could respond, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made their way out.
Woods and Kingston offer to defend their titles and say Zayn and Corbin should fight Roode and Ziggler for the right to challenge them for the Raw tag titles. They all seem to the idea but Ziggler and Roode quickly turn around and attack The New Day. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford run down to make the save.
We returned from a break to see the eight-man tag match already taking place. Michael Cole made sure to mention how Adam Pearce approved this bout during the commercial. What unfolded was exactly what you would expect from a match involving these eight competitors.
We saw some double-team moves from the established duos and every Superstar had a chance to shine for a few moments. Unfortunately, that means nobody really stood out from the pack. Kingston accidentally took out Ford with a crossbody when Roode moved out of the way to create some tension.
After another break, Ford scored the win for his team with a giant frog splash.
Grade: B
Analysis
The backstage exchange between Big E and The Street Profits was funny and fed right into the first segment in the ring with the rest of The New Day.
Ziggler and Zayn are both great on the mic and added to what was already going on to make this an entertaining way to kick off the show. Even King Corbin contributed, but Roode barely said two words if anything at all.
The action in the eight-man match was good but predictable. This kind of match almost always follows the same pattern. It allows for everyone to get some time in the ring but it leads to a lot of confusion over who is legal sometimes.
This took up a surprising amount of time considering how many other things this week's SmackDown needed to accomplish.
Natalya vs. Tamina (Winner Joins Women's Survivor Series Team)
Bryan got into a brief confrontation with Zayn backstage before he gave an interview with Kayla Braxton. She replayed the clip of Uso attacking Bryan a few weeks ago. In another quick segment, Otis is named as the final member of the men's SmackDown team. Natalya walks up and yells at Pearce for having to compete for a spot on her team and he revealed Bayley as the other member of the women's team.
Rollins also gave a short promo backstage before we went to the ring for Natalya vs. Tamina. Bianca Belair joined the commentary table and Bayley came out right as the match began. She bragged about being handpicked for the team while Nattie had to qualify.
Tamina took control immediately and got a two-count after sending Natalya into the steel steps. The Queen of Harts took her down with a discus clothesline before locking in the Sharpshooter to get the win.
Natalya hugged Bayley as they celebrated. Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Belair joined them in the ring to pose together for the first time as a team.
Grade: D
Analysis
This match was really short and too much attention was being paid to the two women on commentary instead of the two who were in the ring.
Tamina and Natalya are the two most tenured women on the roster and to see them given what was essentially a squash match was disappointing.
We can't expect every segment to knock it out of the park, but it felt like minimal effort was put into putting this one together. They left two open spots until the last show before the PPV and filled them in less than five minutes. That tells you everything you need to know.
Contract Signing
Pearce was sitting at the head of the table but when Reigns got to the ring, he made him get up so he could sit at the head of the table to play some mind games with his opponent.
The Tribal Chief stared at McIntyre and the WWE champion stared right back at him. Reigns said he knew McIntyre would regain the title because he has been in his shoes before.
He said The Scottish Psychopath was in the right place at the wrong time. McIntyre said Reigns' games wouldn't work and he is not going to get under his skin.
They continued to go back and forth with verbal barbs for a little bit. The segment ended without a single punch being thrown, which was the right call.
Grade: A
Analysis
When Reigns and McIntyre had their feud on Raw last year, they never quick clicked for some reason. This segment proved they had it in them but needed to switch roles as heel and babyface for it to work.
The tension was palpable as they traded insults and fake advice. Reigns has found his calling as a cocky champion and McIntyre is the perfect foil for him.
Calling his opponent a secondary champion was a nice touch by The Tribal Chief. This segment sold this match that has had only one other segment before this week's show.