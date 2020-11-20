WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from November 20

1 of 3

SmackDown opened with The Street Profits in the new and improved champion's lounge. They make some jokes about The Undertaker and Big W shows up in a sombrero doing an impression of Taker. Big E talks some trash about how The New Day will beat them and they say they will knock the Jamaican accent back into Kofi Kingston.

When we go live to the arena, Xavier Woods and Kingston head to the ring. They do their best Undertaker impression until Sami Zayn comes out and says they shouldn't be making jokes. He said the only reason Taker is retiring is because he knows Zayn owes him some payback.

Corbin came down and said they don't belong on his show and ordered them to leave. Before they could respond, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made their way out.

Woods and Kingston offer to defend their titles and say Zayn and Corbin should fight Roode and Ziggler for the right to challenge them for the Raw tag titles. They all seem to the idea but Ziggler and Roode quickly turn around and attack The New Day. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford run down to make the save.

We returned from a break to see the eight-man tag match already taking place. Michael Cole made sure to mention how Adam Pearce approved this bout during the commercial. What unfolded was exactly what you would expect from a match involving these eight competitors.

We saw some double-team moves from the established duos and every Superstar had a chance to shine for a few moments. Unfortunately, that means nobody really stood out from the pack. Kingston accidentally took out Ford with a crossbody when Roode moved out of the way to create some tension.

After another break, Ford scored the win for his team with a giant frog splash.

Grade: B

Analysis

The backstage exchange between Big E and The Street Profits was funny and fed right into the first segment in the ring with the rest of The New Day.

Ziggler and Zayn are both great on the mic and added to what was already going on to make this an entertaining way to kick off the show. Even King Corbin contributed, but Roode barely said two words if anything at all.

The action in the eight-man match was good but predictable. This kind of match almost always follows the same pattern. It allows for everyone to get some time in the ring but it leads to a lot of confusion over who is legal sometimes.

This took up a surprising amount of time considering how many other things this week's SmackDown needed to accomplish.