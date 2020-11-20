    NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook for Aaron Gordon Discussed by Rockets, Magic

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, with the Orlando Magic reportedly being involved in talks with the Houston Rockets for the star guard at one point. 

    Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Rockets and Magic discussed a deal involving Westbrook that was built around Aaron Gordon, but those "talks never progressed."

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Nov. 11 that Westbrook wanted out of Houston. 

    Since that report, there have been rumors and speculation about potential deals being discussed by the Rockets. 

    Amid rumblings that the Charlotte Hornets could have interest, Charania told The Pat McAfee Show this week that the Hornets would not be pursuing the former NBA MVP after the front office talked about it.

    Charania reported Tuesday that the Rockets and Washington Wizards discussed swapping Westbrook for John Wall but added it hadn't gained traction because Houston wanted more in return. 

    The Magic would be a fit for Westbrook based on what their roster needs. They have ranked in the bottom 10 of the NBA in points per game and offensive rating in each of the past four seasons. Nikola Vucevic is the only player on the team to average at least 20 points per game in a season during that span (20.8 in 2018-19). 

    Westbrook has averaged at least 20 points per game in 10 straight seasons. The nine-time All-Star also averages 8.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game over the course of his career. 

    Gordon is a versatile defensive forward who has added different shades to his offensive game in six seasons. He averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 62 games during the 2019-20 campaign. 

