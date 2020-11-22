Wild Predictions for 2020 WWE Survivor Series That Would Stun Fans

RICK SCUTERI/Associated Press

Survivor Series has been one of WWE’s cornerstone events for decades, and the 2020 edition could shake out to be one of the wildest in history.

The match card for the pay-per-view event is intriguing on paper, but with the likelihood of interference in multiple matches to help protect champions, the WWE Universe needs to be ready for outcomes that will leave them stunned.

Add in the fact that Drew McIntyre shook up the show by beating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship just days before the November PPV, and the anticipation for the event is higher than most fans expected.

Here are the wildest predictions for Survivor Series 2020.

Full Predictions for Survivor Series 2020 Match Card

5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown

5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown

Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Tag Team Match: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Champion vs. Champion Non-Title Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

*Winners italicized.

Hurt Business Runs Roughshod

While Raw has been a chore to watch since it went to three hours, one of the best parts of the brand today has been the formation and evolution of the Hurt Business stable.

Led by the elite mic work of MVP, the four-man group has dominated Raw, but they will make their presence felt even more at Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV by interfering in multiple matches on behalf of their best interests.

First, the group will aid United States champion Bobby Lashley in his efforts against Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn. As a weasel heel, Zayn will try to slip away throughout the match, but the other members of the Hurt Business will keep him in the ring long enough to lose.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin also have unfinished business with the New Day following their loss to the tag team champions on Monday. With Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston focused on the Street Profits, the Hurt Business will interfere and cost the Raw titleholders the win.

Randy Orton is Pissed

After finally winning the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton was scheduled to face off against the Universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Instead, Orton will be sitting on the sidelines while McIntyre steals the glory.

As we’ve seen from Orton over the last several months, he will not take this injustice laying down and should be expected to interrupt Sunday’s matchup. While the Viper will be there to attack McIntyre, he will actually help Reigns earn a disqualification victory.

There will be a long line of people looking to attack the WWE and Universal champions on Sunday, which should result in this match being overbooked. No one is more likely to make his presence felt more than Orton, though.

McIntyre needs to be ready for an RKO out of nowhere.

The Fiend Takes Out Undertaker

The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the 2020 edition of Survivor Series to celebrate 30 years with the company. WWE is dubbing his appearance as a “Final Farewell,” but wrestling fans know there is always a chance something happens.

In typical WWE fashion, The Deadman’s final appearance will actually set up his next match, this time against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

While Wyatt and Undertaker have wrestled before at WrestleMania, The Fiend character has become the best in the business and would work perfectly in a storyline against another supernatural being.

If Undertaker wants to go out on his back in front of a live crowd, then he deserves one more match in WWE. If the company is bringing The Deadman out at Survivor Series, it’s to build to one final WrestleMania match.

The road to ending the Undertaker starts on Sunday with The Fiend.

