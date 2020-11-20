NBA Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Gordon Hayward and More

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

It's finally here.

It's four months later than its normal spot on the league calendar, but NBA free agency will finally get one step closer to kicking off Friday at 6 p.m. ET, when teams can legally contact players and agents. Players aren't actually free to begin signing with new teams until Sunday at 12:01 p.m. ET

Of course, if you believe there have been no such negotiations this week leading up to Friday's free-for-all, you are a pure-hearted optimist.

The 2020-21 salary cap is $109,140,000, the same as it was last season. So while we're in a period of financial uncertainty, at least NBA teams don't have less cap space to work with this season than they did last year—which would have been the case if the cap for the upcoming season was based on projected revenue, as is usually done.

There are plenty of intriguging storylines to follow in free agency this year; Gordon Hayward has finally opted out of his player option with the Boston Celtics to become a free agent, Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has declined his player option and we even have an NBA investigation of the reported Sacramento Kings Milwaukee Bucks Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade. Exciting!

Let's take a closer look at three active rumors heading into NBA free agency.