Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Names After Signing Contract

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Powell was one of the most captivating college basketball players over the last four years.

The guard out of Seton Hall averaged over 20 points per game in his junior and senior seasons and brought Seton Hall back to relevance in the Big East.

Powell finished his career as a 30.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He shot over 36 percent in his sophomore and junior campaigns.

The New Jersey native could be an intriguing back-end roster piece for the Knicks as they try to piece together their squad for the first year of the Tom Thibodeau era.

After Elfrid Payton was waived on Thursday, the Knicks have three guards currently under contract. Reggie Bullock is the lone shooting guard of the trio.

Depending on which players the Knicks can land in free agency, Powell may have a shot to earn some minutes in a bench role.

Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard told the New York Post's Zach Braziller that he Knicks really liked Powell as a prospect.

“Everything was positive,” Willard said. “They really liked him. They were high on him.”

If Powell impresses in the limited training camp workouts with his shooting and tenacity on and off the ball, he could earn a Day 1 roster spot.

That does not equate to playing time right away, but if he earns more time in front of Thibodeau and his coaching staff, he may work his way into minutes as the season goes on.

Prediction: Role player off the bench for Knicks.