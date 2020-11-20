WWE and AEW's Burning Questions That Must Be Answered Before 2020 Ends

0 of 6

All Elite Wrestling

There are less than two months left in 2020, which means WWE and AEW have a few more weeks to further all of its biggest storylines heading into next year.

This weekend, WWE will host its last Big Four pay-per-view event of the year, Survivor Series. Then, the company will head down the road to WrestleMania as Royal Rumble quickly approaches. On the other hand, Full Gear was AEW’s final event of the year, setting up a high-profile match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for the Dec. 2 episode of Dynamite.

Although TLC still gives WWE a chance to deliver more pay-per-view feuds, there are still many unanswered questions following Hell in a Cell. The new few months will tell fans what to expect in 2021 and hopefully, give the next crop challenger for its major titles a chance to step up.

AEW needs to address character development and the subsequent lack thereof on its roster. The relatively new company has produced some great stories this year but some of its characters are still ambiguous. That doesn’t have to be a detriment but the remainder of 2020 could serve as a way to clarify their motives.

With that in mind, let’s look at six burning questions that AEW and WWE need to answer by the end of the year.