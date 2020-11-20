NBA Free Agents 2020: Post-Draft Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Top Stars

0 of 3

The 2020 NBA draft is now complete, and the focus of the offseason will shift to free agency. Teams can begin negotiating with available players at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, then signings can be finalized beginning Sunday at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Before the draft, it wasn't clear how teams may address their various needs. But now that they've added top prospects, some of whom are likely to immediately contribute during their rookie seasons, it's a bit easier to project where the top free agents could end up, because some teams may no longer be in the market for certain positions.

This year's free-agent class may not be filled with a ton of stars, but there are some standout players who could make a difference for a team in the 2020-21 season and potentially longer.

With the draft over and the start of the season quickly approaching (Dec. 22), here are predictions for where several top free agents will end up this offseason.