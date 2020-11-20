NBA Free Agents 2020: Post-Draft Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Top Stars

NBA Free Agents 2020: Post-Draft Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Top StarsNovember 20, 2020
The 2020 NBA draft is now complete, and the focus of the offseason will shift to free agency. Teams can begin negotiating with available players at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, then signings can be finalized beginning Sunday at 12:01 p.m. ET.
Before the draft, it wasn't clear how teams may address their various needs. But now that they've added top prospects, some of whom are likely to immediately contribute during their rookie seasons, it's a bit easier to project where the top free agents could end up, because some teams may no longer be in the market for certain positions.
This year's free-agent class may not be filled with a ton of stars, but there are some standout players who could make a difference for a team in the 2020-21 season and potentially longer.
With the draft over and the start of the season quickly approaching (Dec. 22), here are predictions for where several top free agents will end up this offseason.
Fred VanVleet, PG
VanVleet is one of the best available free agents, and he could be one of the top players to switch teams this offseason. The 26-year-old point guard spent his first four NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors, but he's sure to draw considerable interest from teams looking to add a starting point guard via free agency.
With Kyle Lowry now 34 and entering the final year of his contract, Toronto could be looking to bring back VanVleet to secure a point guard for beyond 2021. VanVleet is also coming off his best season, as he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 54 games in 2019-20, so he's proven he can be a strong fit in the Raptors' rotation.
Another team that would make sense as a fit is the New York Knicks, who could use a point guard after they didn't select one during the draft. Instead, they took Dayton forward Obi Toppin with their top pick, adding to a core that features shooting guard RJ Barrett. However, SNY's Ian Begley recently reported that the Knicks could be "hesitant to overpay" VanVleet on a four-year contract, so that could keep him from going to New York.
Unless the Knicks change their mind and become potential suitors, it appears the most likely scenario is that VanVleet will return to the Raptors. And after helping Toronto win its first NBA title in 2019, he'll look to lead it to more success in the future.
Prediction: VanVleet re-signs with Raptors
Gordon Hayward, SF
Hayward's time in Boston may be over. On Thursday, the 30-year-old forward declined his $34.2 million player option with the Celtics for 2020-21 (per The Athletic's Shams Charania), making him an unrestricted free agent when negotiations begin Friday evening.
While it's possible that Hayward returns to Boston on a long-term contract, there have already been numerous teams to reportedly show interest in him, including the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers (per Marc Stein of the New York Times) and the Atlanta Hawks (per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports). So it's possible this will turn into a bidding war to land Hayward, a former All-Star.
When Hayward has been healthy in recent seasons, he's been a solid all-around player. But he's dealt with numerous injuries during his time in Boston. And he should provide a boost to whichever team he ends up with in 2020-21, assuming he can stay on the court.
There will be some intriguing options for Hayward, but in the end, he'll head to Indiana. ESPN's Zach Lowe recently noted "there's been buzz" about Hayward joining the Pacers for a while, and the forward could potentially help one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference reach a new level.
Prediction: Hayward signs with Pacers
Montrezl Harrell, PF
Harrell has been one of the best bench players in the NBA the past few years, leading to him winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2019-20. He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds, both career highs, in 63 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Now, Harrell is an unrestricted free agent, and while it's possible he'll be heading back to Los Angeles, he could also sign with a team that will give him an opportunity to start. And there are some teams that could certainly benefit from adding the 26-year-old forward in the post.
The Charlotte Hornets have brought in some talented young players, most recently point guard LaMelo Ball, who they selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft on Wednesday night. They could still use a post player, though, and signing Harrell to a sizable deal could be worth the investment.
Things could be trending upward in Charlotte soon, and Harrell could help the franchise continue to move in that direction. He'll sign there and become a key part of its starting lineup while continuing to build off the results he's produced the past few seasons.
Prediction: Harrell signs with Hornets