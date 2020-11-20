NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on James Harden, Bradley Beal, More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Go ahead and eliminate the Boston Celtics from the possible teams looking to acquire Harden.

According to former Boston Herald reporter Steve Bulpett, the Celtics looked into what it would take to trade for the 31-year-old but were "strongly advised" not to pursue the guard who's trying to force his way out of Houston.

Bulpett noted the Celtics were briefed on the deterioration of the relationship between Harden and the Rockets, and it "didn't paint a lot of people in a very good light."

Just how well Harden would fit into Boston's system is also worth questioning since it has a backcourt loaded with primary ball-handlers and shooters, including Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks did not comment directly on Harden, but he did say the team was in a good position at the moment.

"There's never a dull moment," he told YES Network on Thursday. "I think when maybe you're the part of some rumors out there and so forth, you take heed and just look how far the Nets organization has come."