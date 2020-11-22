The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Survivor Series

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series was truly a clash of the Best of the Best as promised. The champions of both brought everything to this night in some of the most impressive clashes of the entire year.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre brought all they had in a physical and incredible main event clash between titans. The Tribal Chief needed help to overcome The Scottish Psychopath, putting over the resilience of McIntyre.

The Street Profits knew a battle with New Day would test their mettle. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins not only challenged Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods but managed to defeat them clean.

Sasha Banks had to prove herself against Asuka. She had never been able to defeat The Empress of Tomorrow by pinfall or submission. Survivor Series changed that as she managed to pin Asuka.

The men's and women's elimination matches brought out some clear losers. The entire men's SmackDown team fell short in a clean sweep loss at the event. Lana was the sole survivor for Raw but only be standing around and doing nothing for much of the match.

Certain stars above others won over new fans with their efforts, making a statement that will be remembered. Others had a statement to make and could not pull it off, losing with one of the biggest opportunities of their careers.