Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Every WWE event is a new opportunity for fresh stories to emerge. WWE Survivor Series 2020 may come off as an unexciting event, built too much around brand supremacy. However, it has potential to bring some big moments for the future of WWE.

Raw and SmackDown may be on opposite sides for the night, but several stars could be change sides for a much longer time given the implications far beyond just Sunday.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns stand at opposite sides of an argument for who is the top world champion in WWE, but many men are interested in the chance to dethrone either man. Sheamus sits on the outside with a fascinating perspective.

Both the men's and women's Survivor Series team matches have story potential based on who lasts the longest and who falls woefully short. Lana especially has a chance to make a lasting mark in the contest.

A few champions also have potential to turn face or heel based on what stories WWE wants to tell. Sami Zayn and Asuka are in need of a fresh shake-up for their own sake as well as that of their divisions.

SmackDown and Raw have plenty of stories left to tell after a recent WWE Draft, and Survivor Series can be the catalyst for massive change on the horizon.