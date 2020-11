Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Survivor Series 2020

3 of 9

Women's Elimination

Q: If this match ends with a sole survivor, who should it be and why?

Belair. Arguably the most athletic Superstar on the roster, she was a star in NXT and should be able to translate that success to the main roster with proper booking.

To ensure she makes an instant impact and a viable championship threat coming out of the PPV, she should eliminate all five members of Team Raw before being the sole survivor.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Q: Why do you think WWE had McIntyre win the title so close to the event after advertising Reigns vs. Orton in recent weeks?

There are likely multiple reasons. On one hand, losing the title at Hell in a Cell didn't hurt McIntyre, as he was still in the main event chasing it; on the other, Orton got another championship reign on his resume and was rewarded for being one of the best in the business during COVID-19.

Now that McIntyre is champion again, all is right with the wrestling world.