Mark Sanchez: Sam Darnold in 'Impossible' Situation with Jets; Time to 'Move On'

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez has high hopes for Sam Darnold—but not in the Meadowlands.

"There's just so much uncertainty that it's almost impossible for a quarterback to have success with all those circumstances," Sanchez said on the Gangs All Here podcast via the New York Post (h/t TMZ Sports). "I feel for him."

"It's not like they're going to turn around and make a playoff run," he continued. "Now you get into these tough decisions as a competitor thinking, 'Man, maybe my time's up here and that's okay. Maybe, it's best for both sides to move on.'"

Darnold, who is 11-21 in three seasons with the Jets, has one year left on the rookie deal he signed when the team drafted him third overall out of USC in 2018.

Sanchez was realistic about the future of the 0-9 Jets this season, who have swapped starts between Darnold and Joe Flacco as the former deals with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. The Jets' closest chance at victory came in Week 9 when Flacco threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots.

But Sanchez, who led the Jets to a pair of postseason appearances during a tenure that lasted from 2009-12, said he views Darnold as "a franchise player," though he won't be able to reach his full potential in New York.

"I think he's somebody you invest in," Sanchez said. "... He just hasn't been able to do it there."

If the Jets and Darnold do decide to part ways, it would clear a potential starting spot for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the consensus top pick heading into this year's NFL draft. And without a win this season, the Jets are the favorite to end up positioned to scoop him up.