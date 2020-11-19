    Mark Sanchez: Sam Darnold in 'Impossible' Situation with Jets; Time to 'Move On'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 20, 2020

    New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez has high hopes for Sam Darnold—but not in the Meadowlands.  

    "There's just so much uncertainty that it's almost impossible for a quarterback to have success with all those circumstances," Sanchez said on the Gangs All Here podcast via the New York Post (h/t TMZ Sports). "I feel for him."

    "It's not like they're going to turn around and make a playoff run," he continued. "Now you get into these tough decisions as a competitor thinking, 'Man, maybe my time's up here and that's okay. Maybe, it's best for both sides to move on.'"

    Darnold, who is 11-21 in three seasons with the Jets, has one year left on the rookie deal he signed when the team drafted him third overall out of USC in 2018. 

    Sanchez was realistic about the future of the 0-9 Jets this season, who have swapped starts between Darnold and Joe Flacco as the former deals with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. The Jets' closest chance at victory came in Week 9 when Flacco threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots.

    But Sanchez, who led the Jets to a pair of postseason appearances during a tenure that lasted from 2009-12, said he views Darnold as "a franchise player," though he won't be able to reach his full potential in New York. 

    "I think he's somebody you invest in," Sanchez said. "... He just hasn't been able to do it there." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If the Jets and Darnold do decide to part ways, it would clear a potential starting spot for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the consensus top pick heading into this year's NFL draft. And without a win this season, the Jets are the favorite to end up positioned to scoop him up. 

    Related

      Jordan Jenkins is feeling the toll of another Jets losing season

      Jordan Jenkins is feeling the toll of another Jets losing season
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jordan Jenkins is feeling the toll of another Jets losing season

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Jets Injury Report: Brian Poole Out for the Season

      Jets Injury Report: Brian Poole Out for the Season
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets Injury Report: Brian Poole Out for the Season

      Gang Green Nation
      via Gang Green Nation

      Mark Sanchez Suggests Sam Darnold 'Move On' From New York Jets

      Mark Sanchez Suggests Sam Darnold 'Move On' From New York Jets
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Mark Sanchez Suggests Sam Darnold 'Move On' From New York Jets

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Former Jets CB Marcus Coleman sees a Julio Jones-type trajectory for Denzel Mims (Video)

      Former Jets CB Marcus Coleman sees a Julio Jones-type trajectory for Denzel Mims (Video)
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Former Jets CB Marcus Coleman sees a Julio Jones-type trajectory for Denzel Mims (Video)

      Robby Sabo
      via Jets X-Factor