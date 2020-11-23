    Damian Lillard, Rob Gronkowski to Join WWE 2K Battlegrounds in New Roster Update

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Photo Credit: 2K Sports

    Basketball greatness, NBA 2K21 cover athlete, rapper and now WWE 2K Battlegrounds superstar. 

    Damian Lillard's resume keeps growing.

    Lillard and Rob Gronkowski will be included as part of the next WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster updates that start Tuesday. The Portland Trail Blazers guard will go by the name "Laheem" Lillard, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will be deemed "Gronkster."

    Lillard will appear in the game with the white and gold colorway of the Adidas Dame 7 "Ric Flair" shoe, which he designed with the WWE Hall of Famer himself. 

    "As a kid, I dreamed of stepping into the ring with WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair. 'Laheem' Lillard is going to raise some hell in WWE 2K Battlegrounds and give the world a first look at the new Adidas Dame 7 colorway,” said Lillard.

    Gronkowski appeared at two WrestleMania events and won the WWE 24/7 Championship. Gamers can deck "Gronkster" out in the white top and red shorts he wore at WrestleMania 33 or the blue and black animal print gear he wore at WrestleMania 36.

    Neither star athlete is a stranger to the WWE universe, but they aren't the only superstars available in the upcoming roster updates:

    Monday, November 23

    • Haunted House Arena (unlocked)

              

    Tuesday, November 24

    • Gronkster (unlocked)
    • Macho Man Randy Savage
    • Undertaker—American Badass attire;
    • Thanksgiving Arena (unlocked)
    • Undertaker 30th Anniversary Arena

               

    Wednesday, December 2

    • "Laheem" Lillard (unlocked)
    • Rhea Ripley (unlocked)
    • The Boogeyman
    • Halloween Circus Arena

              

    Wednesday, December 9

    • Billie Kay (unlocked)
    • Kane
    • Andrade
    • Survivor Series Arena

               

    Wednesday, December 16

    • Buddy Murphy (unlocked)
    • Peyton Royce
    • Edge

             

    While Gronkowski and Lillard may be focused on winning the Super Bowl and NBA Title, respectively, fans can help them chase virtual championship belts as well as part of arcade style of play in WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

