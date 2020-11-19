Eagles Rumors: Jordan Howard Expected to Sign Contract, Join Practice Squad

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Jordan Howard is expected to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the 2019 season, per ESPN's Ian Rapoport.

Howard signed a two-year, $9.75 million deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but was waived by the team this week after posting just 33 yards on 28 carries through five games and three starts for the Dolphins.

Per Rapoport, Howard will join Philadelphia's practice squad after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

It seemed as though the Dolphins gave Howard one last chance in last week's win against the Arizona Cardinals, when the 26-year-old made his first start since Week 3, but he added just 19 yards on 10 carries in his final outing with Miami.

With the then-defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in 2019, Howard appeared in 10 games and added 525 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries while also adding 69 yards on 10 receptions, while 2019 draft pick Miles Sanders began to emerge as the team's go-to, adding 818 yards on 179 carries in addition to 509 receiving yards on 50 catches.

The injury-plagued Eagles, who have played without Zach Ertz and DeSean Jackson at various points this season, lost Sanders for multiple weeks with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 6. He came back to the field during the team's Week 10 loss to the New York Giants.

Philadelphia also can look to Boston Scott at running back, as they did in Sanders' absence in Weeks 7 and 8. Scott has added a career-high 246 rushing yards on 51 attempts with 114 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Though he's expected to join the practice squad, Howard may be needed sooner rather than later, since the Eagles moved four players—including running back Corey Clement—to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19.