Cowboys' Andy Dalton Says He Still Can't Taste or Smell After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is still experiencing some symptoms of the virus.

Dalton told reporters he still doesn't have his sense of smell or taste, going on to make light of his situation.

"I can eat really healthy right now and it doesn't matter, because I can’t taste it," he said.

Dalton isn't the first athlete to publicly discuss the difficulties he continued to experience well after contracting the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, indirectly helping trigger the series of events that saw every major sports league temporarily go on hold. In a June interview with French newspaper L'Equipe, he said he had yet to make a full recovery.

"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent," Gobert said (via ESPN). "I can smell smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year [to return to normal]."

Dalton suffered a concussion in Dallas' 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Oct. 25. A little more than one week later, the Cowboys placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is utilized for players who either tested positive or had close contact with somebody carrying the coronavirus.

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that Dalton will be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Having the 33-year-old back healthy will help Dallas attempt to snap a four-game losing skid.