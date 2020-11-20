NBA Draft Grades 2020: Full List of Scores for All Picks

0 of 4

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Draft had more chalk than most expected.

There were no surprise entries into the top three. The lottery came and went without a major trade. There were no giant first-round reaches; every prospect who landed there probably held that spot in some mock draft.

For draft evaluators—or, at least, this draft evaluator—that kept most draft grades away from the extremes. There weren't many picks to love, but there were even fewer to hate. Most landed in the middle from both value and talent perspectives.

Well, you can see that for yourself, since we're grading all 60 selections here, then spotlighting three of the most valuable picks in the draft.