Capital One's 'The Match': Live Stream, TV Info, and App Details for Event

Bleacher Report and TNT are partnering to provide immersive coverage for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" featuring Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson and Barkley are teaming up to take on Curry and Manning.

TNT will broadcast the event Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET from Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The pre-match show will begin at 2 p.m. ET on TNT. Cari Champion will host, with former New York Giants star Eli Manning and 2014 U.S. Women's Open winner Michelle Wie providing their insights.

Fans will also have the ability to stream the spectacle through Bleacher Report and the B/R app, though TV credentials will be required.

B/R's coverage will include a "Cart Cam" hosted by Taylor Rooks, with Eli Manning serving as a correspondent. The unique stream follows the golfers "capturing candid moments and providing opportunities throughout the competition for Rooks and Eli to engage with the golfers in between holes," per a release.

"Cart Cam" will be an entertaining second-screen experience to complement the traditional broadcast.

The House of Highlights Showdown will also air on the B/R app at 1 p.m. ET on the day of the festivities. Various social media influencers will compete in a $100,000 closest-to-the-pin challenge.

As part of Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change, WarnerMedia will make donations to a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Morehouse College, Howard University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University and Winston-Salem State University.

The four participants have chosen to represent individual institutions: Jackson State (Mickelson), Tuskegee (Barkley), Lane College, Grambling State and Southern University at New Orleans (Manning) and Howard (Curry).