AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle for 3rd Consecutive Week

For the third consecutive week, AEW Dynamite prevailed in the Wednesday night wrestling war with a ratings win over WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, All Elite Wrestling averaged 850,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 638,000 viewers on USA Network.

Dynamite largely focused on the Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas after MJF and Wardlow joined the group last week. Chris Jericho, MJF and Co. spoofed the popular The Hangover movie franchise and put on some entertaining segments over the course of the show.

In the main event of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and new TNT champion Darby Allin fell to Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team match. Will Hobbs seemingly ran down to save Cody and Allin from an attack to close the show, but he instead laid Cody out with the FTW title and joined Team Taz after weeks of resisting advances.

Other key moments on Dynamite included AEW world champion Jon Moxley getting laid out backstage before his scheduled contract signing with Kenny Omega. Death Triangle reformed, with Fenix and Penta El Zero M rejoining Pac, and went against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Also on AEW, The Young Bucks beat Top Flight, Orange Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian, and Serena Deeb beat Thunder Rosa to retain the NWA Women's World Championship.

NXT was highlighted by the highly anticipated return of NXT champion Finn Balor after he missed the past several weeks with a broken jaw. Balor cut a promo, only to be interrupted by Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Just when it looked like the quartet was about to beat down Balor, the Undisputed Era returned after weeks on the shelf and attacked the foursome, which likely set the stage for a match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on December 6.

The main event on NXT was one of the best television matches in recent memory, as Io Shirai defended the NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley. While Ripley pushed Shirai to the limit, Io hit Rhea with a moonsault to secure the victory.

Additionally, there was a North American Championship rematch between Johnny Gargano and Leon Ruff after Ruff shocked Johnny Wrestling to win the title last week. Gargano seemed poised to win, but Damian Priest showed up and punched Ruff to intentionally get Gargano disqualified.

Also, it was announced that Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart will captain teams against each other in a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Other major happenings on NXT included LeRae and Indi Hartwell beating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, Kushida defeating Arturo Ruas, Ember Moon and Toni Storm beating Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, and Timothy Thatcher defeating August Grey before getting confronted by Tommaso Ciampa.

