Buy or Sell: Lana as Last Woman Standing Is Smart Booking at WWE Survivor Series

The underdog story is tried and true in wrestling. It is almost always effective, if only because McMahon has always excelled at telling it. He knows how to garner sympathy for a character, and it typically pays off in grand fashion.

Look at the 1-2-3 Kid, who became a staple of WWE's New Generation in the 1990s after his upset win over the bigger, bullying Razor Ramon. On an even larger scale is Daniel Bryan, who had to combat The Authority to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Even the CM Punk character was—to an extent—an underdog faced with the seemingly insurmountable odds of overcoming both McMahon and the company's resident Superman, John Cena.

No one is going to confuse Lana for any of those three Hall of Fame-worthy performers, but if history tells us one thing, it's that the potential is there for her to get more over than she ever has by standing up in the face of constant bullying and berating from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Imagine the reaction her putting The Irresistible Force through a table would elicit. Every one of the nine weeks she was driven through a table seems specifically designed to build to that one moment.

Either that or McMahon really is as petty as Lana's husband, Miro, suggested to the Talk is Jericho podcast (h/t Sportskeeda).

Even if McMahon has booked the repeated spots solely to stick it to the happy couple, he has indirectly created a character that fans can get behind and want to see succeed, within reason.

Does that mean Lana should be pushed to the moon and win the Raw Women's Championship from Asuka, then go on and kick Ronda Rousey's ass at WrestleMania because she's this badass titleholder all of a sudden?

No, and she doesn't have to be.

Lana can exist in the WWE Universe as the lovable underdog who wins some, loses more but never quits and that is a character McMahon has never figured out how to present in moderation.

Now is the time for him to learn.