Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and More

Meltzer also reported Vince McMahon ripped up the script for last Friday's SmackDown sometime "Thursday evening/Friday morning" and rewrote it to include the much-anticipated and long overdue finale to the Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins feud.

Unfortunately, that means the wrestlers, producers and production team did not have the script until much later than expected.

In this instance, the WWE chairman's changes were for the best as the show was another in a long line of high-quality broadcasts for the blue brand. As we have witnessed over the years, that is rarely the case.

Too often, WWE shows are subject to late creative changes that throw existing storylines into upheaval, leading to incoherent angles and making for a difficult broadcast to sit through.

It was not the first time, nor will it be the last.

It is the product of a frankly out-of-touch businessman holding the keys to the creative castle, with the unchecked power to rip up whatever he pleases and introduce changes, not taking into consideration the show's consistency or how the elements he is phasing out may directly affect previously established threads.