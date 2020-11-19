2021 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions and Surprises for Top Prospects

2 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

When the Associated Press put together its 2020-21 preseason All-America team, it went heavy on experience. Seniors Luka Garza (Iowa), Jared Butler (Baylor), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) and Remy Martin (Arizona State) all snagged spots, as did junior Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois).

But one freshman joined the exclusive club, too: Cade Cunningham, who seemingly has all the tools to become the Association's next generational star. Now, that's a ton of expectations to place on a 19-year-old, but his combination of skills and physical gifts already has scouts drooling with anticipation.

Essentially, he has power forward size with a point guard's game. Put those two things together, and it's hard not to get carried away with what he might become.

"Luka Doncic comparisons are inevitable," B/R's Kerry Miller wrote. "You might hear some talk of a 'beefier' Anfernee Hardaway. (Penny was a 6'7" point guard, but his pre-injury playing weight was like 190 pounds soaking wet.) The particularly daring might even throw something like 'Magic Johnson Lite' into the blogosphere."

If Cunningham keeps making progress with his perimeter shot, he might enter the league with no discernible weaknesses. This class looks loaded, and he still seems a step above the rest.