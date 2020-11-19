2021 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions and Surprises for Top Prospects

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions and Surprises for Top ProspectsNovember 19, 2020
The 2020 NBA draft is officially in the books.
Naturally, it's time then to move onto the next one.
That's right, folks, with the (digital) ink still drying on draft recaps, we're already shifting our attention to the 2021 draft class. Maybe that sounds extreme, but the potential star power in this player pool is worth this level of excitement.
We'll start with a mock draft—order decided by 2020-21 championship odds at FanDuel—then take a deeper dive into the top three prospects on our board.
2021 Mock Draft
1. New York Knicks: Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State
2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Green, SG, G League Select
3. Charlotte Hornets: Evan Mobley, C, USC
4. Detroit Pistons: Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, G League Select
5. San Antonio Spurs: Usman Garuba, PF/C, Real Madrid
6. Chicago Bulls: BJ Boston, SG/SF, Kentucky
7. Atlanta Hawks: Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Duke
8. Washington Wizards: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
9. Sacramento Kings: Ziaire Williams, SF/PF, Stanford
10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
11. Orlando Magic: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
13. Indiana Pacers: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
14. Memphis Grizzlies: Terrence Clarke, SF, Kentucky
15. New Orleans Pelicans: Greg Brown, PF, Texas
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, Florida State
17. Phoenix Suns: Caleb Love, PG, North Carolina
18. Utah Jazz: Keyontae Johnson, SG/SF, Florida
19. Houston Rockets: Roko Prkacin, PF, Croatia
20. Philadelphia 76ers: DJ Steward, SG, Duke
21. Dallas Mavericks: Ibou Dianko Gadji, C, Barcelona II
22. Denver Nuggets: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
23. Toronto Raptors: Terrence Shannon Jr., SG, Texas Tech
24. Miami Heat: Romeo Weems, SF, DePaul
25. Boston Celtics: David Johnson, PG, Louisville
26. Golden State Warriors: Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State
27. Los Angeles Clippers: Scottie Lewis, SG/SF, Florida
28. Brookyn Nets: Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Indiana
29. Milwaukee Bucks: Wendell Moore Jr., SF, Duke
30. Los Angeles Lakers: Will Richardson, PG/SG, Oregon
Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State
When the Associated Press put together its 2020-21 preseason All-America team, it went heavy on experience. Seniors Luka Garza (Iowa), Jared Butler (Baylor), Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) and Remy Martin (Arizona State) all snagged spots, as did junior Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois).
But one freshman joined the exclusive club, too: Cade Cunningham, who seemingly has all the tools to become the Association's next generational star. Now, that's a ton of expectations to place on a 19-year-old, but his combination of skills and physical gifts already has scouts drooling with anticipation.
Essentially, he has power forward size with a point guard's game. Put those two things together, and it's hard not to get carried away with what he might become.
"Luka Doncic comparisons are inevitable," B/R's Kerry Miller wrote. "You might hear some talk of a 'beefier' Anfernee Hardaway. (Penny was a 6'7" point guard, but his pre-injury playing weight was like 190 pounds soaking wet.) The particularly daring might even throw something like 'Magic Johnson Lite' into the blogosphere."
If Cunningham keeps making progress with his perimeter shot, he might enter the league with no discernible weaknesses. This class looks loaded, and he still seems a step above the rest.
Jalen Green, SG, G League Select
No matter how Jalen Green's NBA career plays out, he could be remembered as a trendsetter.
He's the one who broke the dam with the NBA's pathway program to the G League, meaning he can skip the college ranks, collect a six-figure paycheck and do it all without leaving the states. His every move will be monitored, not only by scouts compiling their 2021 draft plans, but also up-and-coming high school stars who will want to see the viability of the program.
"Now, if you are on a path to make it to the NBA, you no longer have to go to an NCAA program, you no longer have to go overseas, you can partner with the biggest and best league in the world," Aaron Goodwin, Green's agent, told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "This isn't about players that are 'one and done.' This is about another complete opportunity."
Green is an explosive athlete who's already flashed high levels of shot-creating, shot-making and distributing. His three-point shot needs work, but he'll wow in transition and dribble attacks.
Evan Mobley, C, USC
There's a misconception that the modern NBA devalues size. That's too simplified to properly capture the league's move to a more position-less style.
Size still very much matters, but it needs to be accompanied by skill. The center spot claimed two of the top six picks in Wednesday's talent grab—James Wiseman at No. 2, Onyeka Okongwu at No. 6—and skill (or at least the promise of it) had everything to do with those selections.
It's also why Evan Mobley has a chance to go top three next summer. He's unfairly fluid for a 7-footer, and when he's not punishing rims or blocking shots, he flashes intriguing ball-handling and shooting touch. He could meet the basic definition of the elusive unicorn: a shot-blocking, three-point shooting big man.
Mobley must bulk up to man the center spot, but his frame looks capable of carrying extra muscle. He has some other warts in his game—an up-and-down motor, shot selection—but the two-way versatility is too tempting to overlook.