Players Bulls Should Target in Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It was a productive draft night for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. They selected Florida State small forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 overall pick and then later added Montenegrin center Marko Simonovic (No. 44 overall pick) and Kansas point guard Devon Dotson (undrafted free agent).

Those were solid additions to the Bulls' roster, but there's still work to be done. On Friday, the NBA's free-agency period will begin, allowing teams start to negotiate with the best available players to finalize their rosters ahead of the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.

Chicago is sure to make additions. With small forward Otto Porter Jr. accepting his $28.5 million player option for 2020-21, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Bulls are over the salary cap. But as Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago recently noted, they can still use their non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($9.3 million) and bi-annual exception ($3.6 million) to add to the team.

Chicago is also extending a qualifying offer to Denzel Valentine, which will make him a restricted free agent, but it didn't do that for Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison, so they will become unrestricted free agents, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bulls still have work to do. Here's a look at three free agents they should consider targeting this offseason.